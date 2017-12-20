Young Man Arrested For Beach Road Burglary

A 21-year-old Great Neck man was arrested for an attempted burglary that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 11:05 p.m. in Great Neck, according to the Nassau County Police Department Third Squad.

Detectives report that Kevin Avalos-Melendez, who lives on Middle Neck Road, approached the rear of a Beach Road home, went to a bedroom window and cut the screen, attempting to gain entry through the window.

The 64-year-old male resident heard the noise and contacted the police. When officers arrived, they saw Avalos-Melendez in the rear of the building. As the officers attempted to speak to him, he ran away. Officers located Avalos-Melendez on Middle Neck Road and, after investigation, he was placed into custody at 12:57 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Avalos-Melendez is being charged with second-degree burglary and will be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.