Thank You, Great Neck!

Dear Great Neck Families,

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Through the unbelievable outpouring of support and generosity, we have raised an astonishing $36,336 through our GN UPTC and PTOs GoFundMe campaign for the victims of the Nov. 29 house fire in Great Neck.

The GoFundMe campaign link was sent out to public school parents and immediately gained traction and went viral community-wide—to private schools, retirees, temple and church groups, civic associations, etc.—and the donations started pouring in from all sides with incredible momentum.

Simply put, this has been a true testament to the strength and unity of our community. It is awe-inspiring to see what can be accomplished when we band together in a time of need.

Moreover, this staggering amount is in addition to the plethora of items dropped off, student organization donations, gift card donations and other collections.

This magical momentum was the perfect demonstration of Common Unity = Community.

Thank you again to our wonderful community.

—Michelle Ahdoot, on behalf of the

Great Neck United Parent-Teacher Council