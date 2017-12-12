South High Winter Concert 2

South High School musicians will perform in the Winter Concert 2 on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m., in the school’s auditorium, 341 Lakeville Rd. The concert is free and the public is welcome to enjoy this special evening.

Symphonic Band, Concert Choir, Chamber String Orchestra and Chamber Symphony Orchestra will be featured.

Symphonic Band will open with “Allied Honor March,” “Brazilian Sleigh Bells,” “A Childhood Remembered,” “Bright Lights” and highlights from La La Land.

Concert Choir will follow with “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, “Amanti Costanti” by Mozart, “Dreams of Thee,” “Loch Lomond” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Chamber String Orchestra will present “Central Coach Special” by Calvin Custer.

Chamber Symphony Orchestra will perform “Hoe-Down” from the ballet Rodeo by Aaron Copland, selections from The Sound of Music by Rogers and Hammerstein, “Rhapsody in Blue” by Gershwin, and “1812 Overture Op. 49” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

For the finale, Concert Choir will join the Chamber Symphony Orchestra with a performance of “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt.

The concert will be under the direction of Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head/instrumental teacher, and Dr. Janine Robinson, vocal music teacher.

For more information, contact Schwartz at 516-441-4851 or mschwartz@greatneck.k12.ny.us.