Register For English & TASC-Prep Classes

Adults who want to learn English, improve English-language skills or earn a high-school equivalency diploma can take a variety of day or evening classes at the Great Neck Public Schools Adult Learning Center.

English-language classes are available from beginning literacy to advanced ENL (English as a New Language). In preparation for the TASC (Test Assessing Secondary Completion, formerly known as GED) examination, courses are offered to improve math, reading, science, social studies and writing skills. Once enrolled, students may also take electives, such as Conversational English, Crossroads Café and Citizenship.

Registration for classes must be done in person at the Adult Learning Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6, or Thursday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon or 6 to 9 p.m.; or on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. Preference will be given to Great Neck residents and returning Adult Learning Center students. Allow two hours to complete the registration process.

The nonrefundable processing fee for classes is $50 for those who live or work in Great Neck (proof of residency or employment is required) and $100 for nonresidents. Payment, at time of registration, can be made in cash, credit card, or check or money order payable to Great Neck Public Schools.

For more information, refer to the Community Education catalog, call 516-441-4950 or visit http://alc.greatneck.k12.ny.us.