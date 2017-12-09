Overdose Prevention Training To Be Offered

The Great Neck Public Schools (GNPS) will host an overdose prevention seminar and naloxone (Narcan) training on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 4:30 p.m. in the South High School auditorium, 341 Lakeville Rd.

The seminar will review the warning signs of drug use, recognizing an overdose and how to administer Narcan. Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about treatment programs and recovery options in Nassau County.

GNPS Superintendent Dr. Teresa Prendergast encourages faculty, staff and residents to take advantage of this free program.

“Opioid abuse is a national epidemic and no community is immune to the devastating effects of addiction,” said Prendergast. “This is an opportunity for all of us to learn strategies to combat drug abuse and possibly even save a life.”

This training is cosponsored by the nonprofit agency COPAY (Community Organization for Parents And Youth, Inc.) of Great Neck and the Nassau County Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health, Chemical Dependency and Developmental Disability Services and is open to residents and GNPS staff, but seating is limited. Participants must preregister at www.nassaucountyny.gov/overdosetraining.

In addition to the district’s ongoing efforts to educate students and staff about opioid addiction, members of several area organizations have voiced their desire to receive Narcan training. GNPS will help facilitate this seminar to educate the greater community in a cooperative effort to fight drug abuse and prevent overdoses.

A 2006 New York State law allows ordinary citizens to administer Narcan in an attempt to save a life, without fear of liability. Narcan is administered through a nasal spray and is provided at no charge to trainees older than 18. For more information, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/3378/nassau-county-overdose-prevention.