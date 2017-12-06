On The Baseline

The Big 5 for Great Neck North Varsity

Every now and then, a class sets itself apart from the rest. This is the Basketball Class of 2018 at GNN. Ten returning seniors highlight this exciting, experienced, athletic crew.

Eric Shirian, the dynamic combo guard who has the ability to score through a variety of ways, has a knack for off-the-ball steals and can quickly convert them into multiple buckets for his team. His ability to see the court will wow fans with his deceptive passing ability.

Daniel Sharifiian, who’s blossomed into an all-around offensive sensation, can out quick defenders as well as knock down the three from NBA range. Although he is being recruited by local D2 and D3 schools, Sharifiian is focused on the upcoming season, just improving his game and helping his team win. He’s an all-around gifted player who can play above the rim as well.

Roger Hyman is the workhorse every team desires and requires to be successful. Whether it is playing lock-down defense or getting a double, Hyman has the capacity and humility to do it all. His selfless attitude is the backbone of this team. He is the glue who will get double-digit rebounds and shut down the opponent’s best player every night.

Eliot “The Rock” Kadouri, is a powerhouse undersized center who rises to every task thrown at him. Expect big scoring and rebounding nights from this dynamic throw-back big man who can post up and will display a variety of moves leaving defenders in complete and helpless awe. Over the summer, he extended his range and we can now expect him to knock down a few threes as well.

The fifth piece to this starting dynamic quintet is the all-around, all-county scoring machine Julien Hakimian. This four-year Varsity Letterman is just less than 200 points from breaking the 1,000 mark. Defenses are helpless because he can beat you from three, inside, off the dribble, posting up and from mid range. He has the uncanny ability to convert defense into offense and wants the ball at crucial times.

Joe Gohari, Oren Nasab, Ben Bassal, Joey Jacobs and Joe Harooni round out this star-studded senior class. This second unit would beat many opponents on its own—that’s how deep this team is.

Get ready, ’cause here they come. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, they break the ice at Massapequa and on Thursday night, Dec. 7, the team will host the crosstown rival Rebels, led by all-county all-star Sheldon Henry.

Get your tickets ready, this season will be high flying and jam packed.