North Middle Winter Concert

The public is invited to North Middle School’s Grade 7–8 Winter Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m., in the Daniel J. Tomaselli Auditorium, 77 Polo Rd.

Groups performing at the free concert include Chorus and Concert Orchestra, which will join together for the final number, “On with the Snow.”

Under the direction of Arielle Murdocco, Chorus will perform “One Candle,” “Into the Woods” and “Believe.”

Concert Orchestra, which is under the direction of Music Department Head Matthew Trinkwald, will perform “Light the Candles,” “My Favorite Things” and “The Three Minute Nutcracker.”

For more information, contact Trinkwald at 516-441-4551 or

mtrinkwald@greatneck.k12.ny.us.