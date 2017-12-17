North High Winter Concert

The public is warmly welcomed to hear the North High School musicians perform their Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m., in the school’s auditorium, 35 Polo Rd.

The free concert will feature performances by Chamber Choir, Concert Choir, A Cappella Choir, Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra.

Chamber Choir will open the show with “Sicut locutus est” from the Magnificat by J.S. Bach.

Concert Choir will follow with “Kyrie” from the Pavane by Fauré, the Israeli folksong “Dodi Li,” “What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line by Marvin Hamlisch, “The Girl From Ipanema” and the spirituals “Poor Wayfaring Stranger” and “This World Is Not My Home.”

A Cappella will sing “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Bottom of the River.”

Symphonic Band will perform “March Slav” by Tchaikovsky.

Symphony Orchestra will perform music from Swan Lake and the overture to Romeo and Juliet by Tchaikovsky.

The combined Orchestra and Choir will perform the “Quintette et Choeur” from the Oratorio de Noël by Saint-Saëns and the “1812 Overture” by Tchaikovsky.

Choirs will be conducted by Dr. Pamela Levy, department head for fine and performing arts and director of vocal music. Band and orchestra will be conducted by Joseph Rutkowski, director of instrumental music.

For more information, contact Levy 516-441-4740 or plevy@greatneck.k12.ny.us.