My Great Neck

Known for its proximity to Manhattan, Great Neck is more than just a 24-minute train ride to its residents as it offers a bustling downtown with a variety of dining options, trendy clothing stores and many specialty stores. Residents are proud to call Great Neck their home with its waterfront views, beautiful parks and devotion to culture and the arts. Being part of a top-notch school district and having remarkable libraries are just added bonuses for Great Neck residents who

love living on their peninsula.

Regina Keller Gil, Executive Director and Founder of The Great Neck Arts Center and the Gold Coast International Film Festival

“Great Neck is an unusual place. It combines the sophistication of an urban setting with the community spirit of a true American small town. My favorite memory of Great Neck is the day that the whole town turned out for the parade to honor a hometown girl, Sarah Hughes, after she had won the gold medal in ice skating at the Olympics. What a tremendous rush of pride surrounded her; when every community leader, every resident, every organization showed up to wave flags and cheer her on and recognize her achievement. From our arts center, parents and students stood out on the sidewalk as the parade moved by on Middle Neck Road, our Main Street USA. It was truly a day when everyone who ever lived here felt proud of being a part of Great Neck.”

Judi Bosworth, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor

“I am extremely proud to call Great Neck my home. This gem of Long Island has an impressive school district, a beautiful downtown, and picturesque parks and waterfront views. Its growing ethnic diversity brings together people from different cultures and background making it a truly special place. I love Great Neck because it truly has something for everyone.”

Christopher Gitz, Great Neck South High School Principal

“I love Great Neck because it’s community that has a deep sense of pride, tradition and family. This is evidenced by the strong level of involvement in and generosity towards our school district. It is a privilege to be able to say that I am a product of Great Neck and the Great Neck Public Schools. My favorite memories are centered on the experiences I had as a student: the bonds I created with my friends as well as having the good fortune of being supported by caring and dedicated professionals.”

Rebecca Sassouni, Member of the Great Neck Board of Education

“I have lived in Great Neck for nearly 24 years, longer than any of my prior residences. Raising a family here after living elsewhere, I am always mindful of how fortunate we are to have wonderful schools, parks and amenities in Great Neck. I am continually reminded of the strength in our diversity, such as when we eat out in town, scan the multiple grocery offerings in well-stocked aisles, listen to children’s choirs regaling us in multiple languages at holiday concerts, or attend high caliber concerts in the parks over the summer. I have too many favorites to count!”