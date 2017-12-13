Make-A-Wish Fundraiser Benefits Local Children

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
1684

By Claudia Ferri

Models display their outfits.

The DeFranco Spagnolo Salon/Day Spa grossed more than $16,000 at its first annual fundraiser to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the Inn at Great Neck on Nov. 15.

It was an amazing evening. All of the attendees had big smiles on their faces and there was great energy.

Franco Alfano models at the fundraiser.

With the support of close to 250 people, guests were entertained with a fabulous fashion show and a Chinese auction that included gifts valued from $200 to $800. Local stores, such as Lonny’s, Ooh La La, House of Tova and Infinities, contributed to the event.

Clients, friends and family modeled, along with a Make-A-Wish alum, Maddy.

The Great Neck South Lady Rebels Soccer Team and Great Neck Soccer Club’s Green Lightning made a fantastic team effort, contributing more than $600 through a bake sale.

Two local soccer teams, the Great Neck South High School Lady Rebels and Great Neck Soccer Club’s Green Lightning, made a fantastic team effort to raise awareness for this amazing organization.

Through a bake sale held at Great Neck South High and family donations, teammates Alexandra Rigos, Silvana Seidita, Emma Forstner, Mia Vlantis, Vivian Vlantis, Paulina Papadoniou, Samantha Bressler, Jocelyn Maze, Lara Rabbani, Lauren Sakol, Keelie Conlin, Annalie Guzzo, Chloe Katchis, Kathleen Katchis, Ava Kotliar, Avery Park and Victoria Varkonyi raised more than $600. The soccer players also brought many guests, contributing to the evening’s success.

From right: Owners Anthony DeFranco and Nicholas DeFranco with Salon Manager Claudia Ferri

Owners Anthony and Nicholas DeFranco, as well as salon staff, could not have been more pleased with the outcome—bringing the community together and making a wish come true. The DeFranco team cannot wait to do it again.

