Jack G. Permut, 97

Jack G. Permut of Great Neck passed away on Dec. 10 at age 97.

Beloved husband of Ellen for 68 years; loving father of Howard (Kate), Susan and Steven (Miriam); cherished grandfather of Sam and Sarah, Hana and Arielle, and Leah and Matthew.

He was a Brooklyn native, CCNY graduate and a proud WWII Coast Guard officer.

Jack ran Nathan’s dry goods store in Greenpoint, and then became a successful commercial real estate broker and owner.

He and Ellen moved to Great Neck in 1953. An active community member, Jack was trustee, usher, building chair and cofounder of Club Chai at Temple Beth-El.

Jack was a committed volunteer with Meals on Wheels, the Great Neck Social Center and The INN at Hempstead.

In retirement, Jack enjoyed travel, trains, theater, movies, many good meals, reading multiple newspapers, discussing current events and visiting with friends.

Most importantly, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Contributions to Temple Beth-El of Great Neck and the Great Neck Social Center are appreciated. May his memory be a blessing.