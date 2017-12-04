Improv To Be Performed At South High

The public is encouraged to attend Theatre South’s Improv Troupe on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at South High, 341 Lakeville Rd., to see students create characters and scenes based on ideas from the audience. For tickets, contact Thomas Marr, drama teacher/director, Theatre South, at 516- 441-4873. The Improv Troupe members are (from left, front row): Daniella Brancato and Brian Volk, troupe captains; (second row): Sophie Williams, Maggie Roach, Ashley Yu and Alixandra Sholomon; (third row): Eli Goodwin and Elie Weitzman; (top): Alexander Cowen and Julian Malater.