Great Neck Strikers Travel Soccer Team

The Great Neck Strikers of the Great Neck Soccer Club finished its season this week.

This team is comprised of ninth-graders Tillie Lamoretti, Jack Nathan, Damian Chaffe, Alex Guella, Ryan Shenna, Dennis Gal, Dimitri Panouis, Gibril Hussein, Lance Gandreas, Philp Butcher, Jon Javaheri, Alex Schwartz, Se Jiang and Dylan Solomon. The players come from both North and South High School, which is always interesting as North plays South during the school year, and these teammates compete against each other.

Playing at a high level, the Strikers are in the Premier League of Long Island Soccer, which is the highest level of play for this age group. Many of the teammates have been playing together on the same team since about second grade. Throughout the years, they have been trained by the same trainer, Horlan, and parent coached by the same parents, Michael Lamoretti and Rod Nathan.

The team didn’t do as well this year, mainly because it played in one age group higher, in the U15 division. However, many of the games were very close due to the players’ hard work and dedication.