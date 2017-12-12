Great Neck North Sports Highlights

The Great Neck North High School JV B basketball team had its first game, which was away against The Wheatley School in Old Westbury. The Great Neck team played extremely well throughout the game, leading to its 57-25 dominant performance.

Leading the team in points was Coby Kadouri with 14, including going 4-4 from the free-throw line.

The starting shooting guard, Jonathan Javaheri, had seven points, including a three-point

shot and many assists to his open teammates, making the Blazers victorious.

Zach Kashi was a defensive threat and Mathew Heimowitz was a monster on the boards with seven rebounds and two block shots.

The speedy Russell Harunian and his capability to go right past any defenders led Great Neck to a 20-point first quarter, which showed what the team is made of as it starts the season.