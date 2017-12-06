GN Man Indicted For Killing Victim Holding Onto Car Hood

Christian Arevalo was allegedly driving at 60 miles an hour with victim on top of car

A Great Neck man was arraigned on Dec. 6 on grand jury indictment charges of second-degree depraved indifference murder for an August 2017 incident in which he allegedly drove with the victim on the hood of his car for more than a mile, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour, and crashing; the victim landed on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead several hours later, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Christian Arevalo, 19, was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs.

Arevalo pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $1 million cash or bond. He is due back in court on Jan. 9. If convicted of the top charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“It is incomprehensible that anyone would drive for more than a mile and at 60 miles per hour with a person on the hood of the car,” said Singas. “This alleged driving was depraved and senselessly took the life of a 20-year-old young man.”

Singas said that on Friday, Aug. 11, at approximately 8:40 p.m., defendant Arevalo and 20-year-old victim Corey Howell were in an argument. During the argument, Arevalo allegedly drove a 2013 Nissan Altima toward Howell, who jumped on the hood of the car to avoid being struck. Howell continued to hold onto the vehicle as Arevalo allegedly zig-zagged—in attempt to throw the victim off the car—and drove for more than a mile, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour down side streets and on Northern Boulevard in Great Neck.

The victim’s brother followed the Altima in a 2017 Cadillac and, when the vehicles were on Cumberland Avenue in Great Neck, the defendant allegedly slammed on his brakes causing the Cadillac to strike the Altima. The crash sent the Altima onto the lawn of the Cumberland Adult Center, onto a semicircle driveway and the car finally struck a curb at the facility. The victim was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the sidewalk in front of the facility. The Cadillac was sent toward a residential property and crashed into the homeowner’s parked Nissan Rogue.

Howell was transported to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:39 a.m.

Arevalo was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department and was taken to Winthrop Hospital in Mineola. He was arraigned at the hospital on Aug. 13.

Read also “Young Man Killed While Jumping On Car Hood.”