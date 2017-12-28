On The Baseline

The present and the future

The Present

Although Great Neck North Varsity basketball had a tough loss against the Malverne Mules, the team rebounded against state-ranked Bellport.

At the end of the first half, the Blazers led 29-27.

Slick Shirian tallied five assists and Sharif had 12 points at the break.

The Clippers pounded it inside in the second half and, without the presence of The Rock, the Blazers had a big hole in the middle.

Even though Julien, who received the most outstanding player award, had four big threes in the second half, GNN fell short and is now at a 1-3 record. Next week, conference play begins.

The Future

Nobody needs to look further than the GNN fifth-grade Wolfpack team. Daniel Reiss and MJ Asherian are the lightning-quick dominant point guards who lead this crew. Point forwards Ben Ijada and Liam Sofi can do it all. Sharp shooting Jaden Hag and Noah Ahdoot stretch the defenses with their three-point ability.

Jordan and Jacob Maslavi are rebounding and defensive stalwarts, and Dylan Ely is Shaq in the middle, blocking everything in his path. Coby Asher and Lucas Turofsky round out this talented and effervescent crew.

The future looks awesome.