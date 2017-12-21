FBI Robot Technicians Visit South High

Engineering and robotics classes at South High received a visit from technicians from the FBI Bomb Squad-NY Division, accompanied by one of their most advanced robots, on Dec. 5. The FBI technicians shared their professional experiences with robotics and explained all of the features of this particular robot, which can be used to diffuse bombs, perform surveillance and communicate in hostage situations. Students could see the correlation between the robots they build in school and this heavy-duty robot utilized by the FBI. The hands-on demonstration also offered students the opportunity to operate the robot.