EOC Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

The Manhasset/Great Neck Economic Opportunity Council (EOC), which offers programs that provide children with a safe, enriching and fun experience, hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner. “The Manhasset/Great Neck EOC provides children in our community with essential programs and services that help pave the way for a successful future,” said Senator Elaine Phillips, who earlier this year secured $49,000 in state funding for EOC to help fund more community programs. “Thank you to Stephanie Tillman and Andre Vanterpool for inviting me to this year’s dinner, and for all you do giving back to the children and families in our communities.”