Ads Encourage Dignity, Compassion, Acceptance

Unitarian Universalist congregation’s campaign promotes tolerance

Long Island Rail Road commuters have been exposed to a thought-provoking message about spiritual growth and social justice while waiting for their trains. An ad campaign launched by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock (UUCSR), one of the largest Unitarian Universalist congregations in the U.S., was designed to encourage busy commuters to pause and reflect on their search for meaning and their role in making the world more joyful and just.

With the tag line Human. Kind. and photos celebrating Long Island’s diversity, the four-color ad reads, “At heart, we are all the same: Human.”

The campaign, which is especially timely as the focus on social issues and concerns worldwide increases daily, is aimed at inviting people of all ages, backgrounds and religious traditions to the Unitarian Universalist community, which uniquely bridges spiritual growth and a free and responsible search for meaning with social action and justice. The ads refer to Unitarian Universalism as “a welcoming religion to call your own,” focusing on the importance of dignity, rights, compassion and acceptance for all.

UUCSR seeks to involve its members in the Unitarian Universalist mission to build a world community with peace and justice. According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, Unitarian Universalism, a non-creedal religion with common values and principles to guide faith development, is one of the fastest-growing denominations. It has long welcomed individuals from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBT community.

“The Human. Kind. message speaks to Long Islanders who are looking for a spiritual home and a place to connect with people with whom they share values,” said UUCSR Interim Senior Minister Ned Wight. “We want to let people know that Shelter Rock is a welcoming, faith-based community focused on acceptance and the importance of every individual. As our vision statement says, ‘We aspire to be a loving religious community where we can grow spiritually and build a more just and joyful world.’”