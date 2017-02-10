Your Big Break Gears Up For Semifinals

The search is on as the Gold Coast Arts Center and Love Revolution Org seeks the next big musical act to come out of New York during the semifinal rounds of the fifth annual Your Big Break Competition on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, March 11. The finals will be held on Saturday, April 1, and last year’s winner, Matt Grabowski, will perform.

Two artists, along with a Wild Card winner selected by audience votes, will be chosen from each of the two knockout rounds to move on to the finals. Mentors assigned to the finalists will work to help them hone their craft before performing at the finals.

Performers will be up for prizes that could help launch their musical careers, including the chance to open for national acts at major venues like The Paramount, recording time at DCITY Studios and online-TV streaming opportunities, a feature on Reverbnation.com, musical equipment from All Music Inc. and ZOOM North America, a PR and social media campaign including management, booking and label services consultation with Rick Eberle Agency and more. Past artists have had success in the industry, with hopes to further inspire the next generation of New York stars presented each year.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for general seating, and the first act will perform at 8 p.m. at 113 Middle Neck Rd. Tickets are available by calling 516-829-2570 or visiting www.goldcoastarts.org for $10 for students and $15 for adults. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Knockout Round 1

Saturday, Feb. 11, doors open at 7:30 p.m.

8 to 8:10 p.m.: Sabrina Ali

8:20 to 8:30 p.m.: Sydney Perruzza

8:40 to 8:50 p.m.: Kayla Murro

9 to 9:10 p.m.: EJ Carey

9:10 to 9:20 p.m.: Intermission

9:20 to 9:30 p.m.: Samantha Daniels

9:40 to 9:50 p.m.: Alex Mendes

10 to 10:10 p.m.: Jaclyn Manfredi

10:20 to 10:30 p.m.: Nexus

10:30 to 10:45 p.m. Headliner: Lennon & Katie

Knockout Round 2:

Saturday, March 11, doors at 7:30 p.m.

8 to 8:10 p.m.: Alex Norwood

8:20 to 8:30 p.m.: Julia Hayden

8:40 to 8:50 p.m.: Monique Thompson

9 to 9:10 p.m.: Tessa Field

9:10 to 9:20 p.m.: Intermission

9:20 to 9:30 p.m.: Paris Ray

9:40 to 9:50 p.m.: Taylor Hogan

10 to 10:10 p.m.: Lydia Von Hof

10:20 to 10:30 p.m.: Pocketphuzz

10:30 to 10:45 p.m.: Headliner: Lem Payne Jr.