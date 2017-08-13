Young Man Killed While Jumping On Car Hood

A 19-year-old Great Neck man was arrested for the manslaughter of a pedestrian during a fatal automobile accident on Friday, Aug. 11, at 8:43 p.m. in Manhasset, according to the Nassau County Police Homicide Squad.

The defendant, Christian Arevalo, 19, of 150 Manor Dr. in Great Neck was involved in a dispute with Corey Howell, 20, also of Great Neck. The argument escalated and became physical.

Arevalo then entered his mother’s 2013 Nissan Altima and drove from Manor Dr. in Manhasset with Howell jumping on the motor hood of the car.

The defendant continued driving with the victim holding onto the hood. A short time later, Arevalo was involved in an auto accident with a 2017 Cadillac Sedan on Cumberland Avenue and hit a curb.

Howell was thrown from the hood, struck his head on the pavement and suffered head, neck and spine injuries. He was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 12:39 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Further investigation revealed that Arevalo was responsible for a robbery that occurred on Monday, July 17, in Great Neck. He also violated a Court Order of Protection on Tuesday, May 5, in Great Neck.

Arevalo is charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree robbery, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Aug. 13.

