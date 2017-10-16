Yeshiva Har Torah Holds 17th Annual Golf Classic

Yeshiva Har Torah honored Great Neck resident Alan Steinberg at its 17th annual Golf Classic, which was held at the North Shore Country Club. This year’s event was extra special, as Steinberg was the original founder and has either chaired it or has been greatly involved and supportive of it for each of the past 17 years.

Golfers enjoyed the beautiful course as well as plenty of food and drinks at the sold-out event, where a record amount was raised, far exceeding what had been raised in any of the school’s previous outings.

After attendees played golf, a gala dinner was held in the clubhouse, followed by the formal presentation of golfing awards for the day, a presentation to Steinberg and a round of “Happy Birthday” to his wife, Orly.

“I have always enjoyed playing golf,” said Steinberg in his remarks. “However, I enjoy it so much more when I am playing golf while raising both awareness and the necessary funds for Jewish education.” He went on to thank his many business associates, friends and family for joining and supporting him in “this very important annual event.”

The funds raised for the school’s scholarship fund at the classic are critical to providing a Jewish day school education to all who want one, regardless of need.

“The annual Golf Classic is always a spectacular event,” said Rabbi Menchel, the school’s principal. “Everyone had a great time. It was very special that the Yeshiva was able to pay tribute to Alan Steinberg, who has meant so much to Yeshiva Har Torah, and who initiated and cultivated the classic for 17 years.”

Next year’s classic will be held on June 18, 2018. Learn more at www.hartorah.org/golf.