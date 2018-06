1 of 13

Sixty-five Yeshiva Har Torah eighth graders, from towns across Long Island and Queens, graduated at a ceremony on Tuesday, June 12. Rabbi Menchel, their principal, charged graduates with being leaders as they move forward in life and emphasized that one of the most important qualities of a leader is instilling confidence in the people you lead. Next year, the students will attend various yeshiva high schools on Long Island and in New York City.