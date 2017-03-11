Woman Touched Inappropriately During Robbery On Middle Neck Road

A 39-year-old woman was robbed while walking north on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck on Tuesday, March 7, at 4:15 a.m., according to Nassau County Third Squad Police.

The detectives report that an unknown male approached the woman from behind, covering her mouth with his hand and demanding cash. The man also displayed a knife.

The woman managed to explain that she didn’t have any money, at which time the burglar went through her jacket pockets and removed two cell phones. He then proceeded to touch her inappropriately. The woman attempted to bite the hand covering her mouth, causing the robber to run south on Middle Neck Road.

The victim later called Third Precinct Police and her phones were recovered in the vicinity of 429 Middle Neck Rd., near Kol Yisrael Achim Congregation, during an investigation.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

The robber is described as a 5’10”-tall white male with a thin build, wearing a blue hooded jacket, gray pants with a gray stripe, black gloves, dark knit hat and dark shoes.

Detectives request that anyone with information should contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.