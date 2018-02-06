We Want To Hear From You! Take Our Reader Survey

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
26

Your paper, your way.

Great Neck Record is ready to make some changes and we are interested in your opinion! What would you like to see more of in the paper? Less of?

Take our online survey so we can tailor our publication to your preferences. The survey will only take about five minutes to complete.

Click here to take our survey!

Once you complete the survey, you can choose to be entered in a drawing for a prize. The prize will be a gift card to a restaurant, tickets to the Long Island Aquarium or tickets to NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

Thank you for being a valued reader!

SHARE
Previous articleConcerns Over Smart City Technology
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply