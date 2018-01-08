By Leslie Feldman, PhD

I looked out the window one night recently and saw the neighborhood bathed in an eerie blue light.

Was this Santa Claus? The Aurora Borealis? A UFO? No. It is the new LED streetlight.

Hanging menacingly high above the street, a black claw reaches out and emits a supernatural light that makes you think you live in Alaska, the land of the midnight sun.

It’s too bright. And, it’s ugly. The black claw hangs like the Sword of Damocles over the innocent citizens of Great Neck. The old streetlights were charming and beautiful, and did the job. Everything doesn’t have to be high tech.

The city of Davis, CA, adopted the LED streetlights and soon replaced them due to citizen outcry.

It is not too late.

Post Script: To add insult to injury, one of the traditional old streetlamps was seen thrown to the ground on the sidewalk near Dunkin’ Donuts.