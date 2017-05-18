Walk-A-Thon To Honor Retiring Principal

John L. Miller-Great Neck North High School Principal Bernard Kaplan will be retiring in August after serving as the school’s principal for 24 years. To honor him, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting a 3K Walk-a-Thon on Sunday, May 21, rain or shine. The event will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a charity with great meaning for Kaplan, as his grandson is affected by the disease.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., Kaplan will speak at 9:30 a.m. and the event will start promptly at 10 a.m. The walk will begin and end at North High School. The registration fee is $20 per person and includes a T-shirt. Non-walking registrants will also receive a T-shirt. The PTO is offering four levels of sponsorship: Freshman, $250 (includes two registrations and T-shirts); Sophomore, $500 (includes four registrations and T-shirts); Junior, $750 (includes six registrations and T-shirts); and Senior, $1,000 (includes eight registrations and T-shirts).

All individual checks for preregistration should be made out GNNHS PTO and all sponsorship checks should be made out to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Both individual and sponsorship checks should be mailed to 35 Polo Rd., Great Neck, NY 11023. For more information, contact Moji Pourmoradi, PTO copresident, at mommymoji@aol.com.