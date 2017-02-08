Vote For The School Bond Referendum On Feb. 14

Qualified Great Neck Public School district residents can vote on the 2017 Bond Referendum on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The need for capital and educational projects has been part of discussions between the Board of Education and the school community for several years. It became clear that a Bond Referendum would be needed to finance these projects when they could no longer be funded within the regular budget cycle, or by using capital reserves and propositions. The New York State-mandated tax cap has also limited the district from addressing many vital projects.

The proposed bond, payable over 20 years, would finance more than 60 educational and building enhancements, as well as 30 critical structural projects. Construction projects will be completed between 2018–22, with most work done during the summers.

The Bond Referendum also provides funds for the conversion of the Clover Drive Building into a new Early Childhood Center at the northern end of the district, comparable to the one now located in the Parkville School at the southern end of the district.

The proposed amount of the Bond Issuance is $85,900,000. This figure reflects the appropriation of reserves in the amount of $9,507,955, deduced from $95,407,955, the total cost of enhancements and projects. The timing of the Bond Referendum is necessary to take advantage of low-interest rates, as well as taking over the debt service of the current bond.

Educational and building enhancements provided in the bond include: renovated library-media centers, reconfigured science labs, additional classroom air-conditioning, electrical upgrades and renovated bathrooms. With the average age of district schools at more than 66 years, many need critical structural improvements, such as replacing windows, doors and roofs, and reconstructing exterior masonry.

Bond Referendum voting on Feb. 14 will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the E.M. Baker School for residents who live north of the LIRR and at South High School for residents who live south of the LIRR.

For a complete look at the enhance-ments and projects envisioned through the Bond Referendum, visit www.greatneck.k12.ny.us. For more information about the Bond Referendum and vote, call the district business office at 516-441-4020.

