Great Neck voters should vote en masse FOR the school bond issue on Feb. 14. It’s a no-brainer. Funds to improve science labs, in-house plumbing, fix roofs and modernize outdated facilities are needed now for our top-rated schools.

In an era when public education, science, books, facts and even the truth are under vicious attack from the new administration in Washington, we owe it to ourselves to fight back by voting YES.

Moreover, it’s in our self-interest. Any Realtor will tell you that good schools, parks and roads are always beneficial when it comes to valuing our own property. Great Neck schools have long been among the best in the country. Protect your home and our future by supporting this bond.

—David Zielenziger