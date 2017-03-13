Village School Students Recognized

Village School (VS) students were recently recognized by the Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education for contributing to the quality of life at their high school. Award recipients (with their area of achievement in parentheses) are: Nicole Cruz (Quintessential Student), Phoebe Gordon (Academic Achievement), Danielle Gruber (Rookie of the Year), Dylan Schwartz (Most Improved) and Emma Strassberg (Community Service), not pictured, with Board of Education President Barbara Berkowitz, Vice President Lawrence Gross and Trustees Donald Ashkenase, Susan Healy and Donna Peirez; Superintendent Dr. Teresa Prendergast, Assistant Superintendent–Secondary Dr. Steven Lando, Village School Principal Steve Goldberg and teachers Jeffrey Bernstein, Cindy Pavlic, Lauren Sullivan, Megan Wilvert and Samuel Yellis.