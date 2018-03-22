Village School Students Recognized For Improving Quality Of Life

Village School students were recognized by the Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education for contributing to the quality of life at their high school. Award recipients are Danielle Gruber for Academic Achievement, Benjamin Reiss Klayman for Quintessential Student, Brianna Kohler for Most Improved, Emma Strassberg for Community Service and Britney Trachenberg for Rookie of the Year. The students are pictured with Board of Education President Barbara Berkowitz, Vice President Donald Ashkenase and Trustees Donna Peirez, Rebecca Sassouni and Jeffrey Shi; Superintendent Dr. Teresa Prendergast and Assistant Superintendents Dr. Joseph Hickey and Dr. Steven Lando; Village School Principal Stephen Goldberg and staff members Jeffrey Bernstein, Lisa DiRosa-Coen, Ronni Graf, Halina Panariello, Cindy Pavlic, Lauren Sullivan, Megan Wilvert and Samuel Yellis.