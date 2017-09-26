Village Grad Receives National Finance Award

Jonah Wolmark, who recently graduated from The Village School, is one of five nationwide recipients of the 2017 Working in Support of Education (W!SE) Financial Literacy Ambassador Award.

Financial Literacy Ambassador Awardees were selected by a panel of 10 judges. To be eligible, students needed a perfect score on the W!SE National Financial Literacy Certification Test in the 2016–17 school year. In addition, each applicant composed an essay that addressed the most important lessons learned from studying personal finance in high school and how those lessons will be applied to life.

“These extraordinary awardees deserve a round of applause for their perfect score on our certification test and stellar academic credentials,” said Phyllis F. Perillo, president and CEO of W!SE, a New York City-based educational nonprofit, which is focused on promoting student financial literacy nationwide. “In today’s world, it is essential that all high school students are prepared for successful financial lives and we commend those high schools who are providing their students with a gift of a lifetime.”

The award was made possible through the sponsorship of Financial Literacy Outreach Mentors, a group of committed W!SE volunteers who help young people improve their knowledge of personal finance.

“I am deeply honored to be a recipient of this year’s award,” said Wolmark. “The Financial Literacy Program was the most practical portion of my education to date. The knowledge I gained will guide me to make good financial decisions through all stages of my life. I will always remember to never spend more than my earning power. The scholarship will help with the cost of my higher education.”

Wolmark is now a freshman at the University at Albany, State University of New York. His social studies/W!SE Financial Literacy Program teacher at The Village School was Jeffrey Bernstein.