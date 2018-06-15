Village Elections On June 19

Voters will head to the polls in the villages of Great Neck, Kings Point and Lake Success on Tuesday, June 19, as two mayor and seven trustee seats are on the ballot.

All of the races, which each run for terms of two years, are uncontested, except for the trustee positions in the Village of Great Neck, where three candidates are vying for two seats.

Poll times and locations for each village are listed below.

Biographical background information for each candidate follows.

Village of Great Neck

Polls will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, located at 61 Baker Hill Rd.

Three candidates will be running for two trustee positions. The two candidates with the highest number of votes will win trustee seats.

Incumbent Great Neck Greater Village Party candidates Norman Khosrow Namdar and Barton Sobel will be competing for the reelection of their trustee seats along with Voice of the Village Party candidate Perry Spector.

Village of Kings Point

Elections will be held from 12 to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, which is located at 32 Steppingstone Lane in Kings Point.

Michael Kalnick will be seeking reelection as mayor and incumbents David Harounian and Sheldon Kwiat will seek reelection as trustees.

Village of Lake Success

Residents can cast their votes from 12 to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, located at 318 Lakeville Rd.

Incumbent Mayor Adam Hoffman and Incumbent Trustee Stephen Lam are seeking reelection, along with trustee candidates Sugnam “Peter” Chang and Dr. Robert Gal.

Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock and Thomaston held their elections in March.

Three Candidates Vie For Two Trustee Seats

Norman Khosrow Namdar For Village Of Great Neck Trustee

Norman Khosrow Namdar is a licensed Professional Engineer with a BS in Civil Engineering and an MS in Structural Engineering from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

With a remarkable career at several national civil engineering, structural engineering and city planning firms, he has worked at Gannett Fleming Engineers, Einhorn Yaffee Prescott Architecture & Engineering and Weiskopf & Pickworth where he led the engineering team on many landmark projects. Most notably, he has served as the chief structural engineer of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

In 2001, Namdar served as a member of the volunteer engineering team at the World Trade Center Ground Zero site.

Namdar has served as an active volunteer and a public servant in the Great Neck community. Prior to serving on the Village of Great Neck Board of Trustees, he served on the Village of Great Neck Zoning Board of Appeals from 2000 through 2013.

His extensive knowledge and experience in civil/structural engineering projects, as well as his decade-long service as a Zoning Board member for the Village of Great Neck, has been a major asset for the Board of Trustees, on which he has served since 2013.

—As submitted by the candidate

Barton Sobel For Village Of Great Neck Trustee

Barton Sobel is a highly trained and qualified elected official, who has always worked very hard in his position and believes that his experience and knowledge are crucial to the village Board of Trustees.

He is actively involved with many ongoing projects that he hopes to see through to completion, which is the main reason he is seeking reelection.

Sobel has been practicing law in Great Neck for 22 years and was elected as a trustee in 2010. He is liaison to Village Court and Village Justice and, as an experienced attorney practicing in many village courts, implemented significant changes, which have resulted in a quicker and friendlier system where court now finishes hours earlier than it had previously.

He was a member of the Great Neck Planning Board from 2006 to 2010, was elected and served on the library Nominating Committee from 2006 to 2009, was a vice president for the Friends of the Great Neck Park District and was on the Citizens Advisory Committee to design and develop the Village Green play garden.

He was appointed deputy mayor in 2017, has been the BOT liaison to the Planning Board for eight years and is in his second year planning and running the village crafts fair, which was held on June 9 and 10.

He is currently working with resident Allegra Goldberg to design and install the anticipated Essex Road pedestrian bridge, connecting the Allenwood and Baker Hill neighborhoods in the village. He is also actively involved in the current process to revitalize the Middle Neck Road business corridor.

Sobel has worked with both the previous and current boards to control, and just about eliminate, a $1 million structural deficit, which would likely have doubled by now.

He is a five-time participant of NYCOM Training Conferences for elected officials, attending more than 75 hours of classes in ethics, budgeting and enacting legislation, and will continue to avail himself of training, as he’s done extensively in the past through NYCOM, Nassau County Emergency Management and others.

Sobel is a current member of the Sponsoring Board of LOSAP (Length of Service Award Program) of the Alert Fire Company and was elected to the Great Neck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2017.

He has been a homeowner in the village for 19 years with wife, Judy, who is very active in their children’s PTA and their synagogue. Together, they are raising four children, ages 10, 14, 17 and 19, in Great Neck.

—As submitted by the candidate

Perry Spector For Village Of Great Neck Trustee

Perry Spector, the candidate of the Voice of the Village Party, has decided to run for the position of trustee because he thinks the community is on the brink of great change. He believes that the village’s future is bright, and he hopes for the opportunity to aid the village toward even more positive change.

Spector is a recent graduate of Great Neck North High School and is currently attending Baruch College. Of the candidates, he is, by far, the youngest at the age of 20.

Some might view his age as a disadvantage, but he believes it is, in fact, his greatest asset and the very reason that he is most qualified to serve in this capacity. He says he is able to provide an unprecedented fresh perspective that will prove immensely helpful in decision-making.

Spector is of the firm belief that local government can only perform at its best when prioritizing the opinions of residents, and he will never cease in his resolve to continue this practice.

There are two main areas, of many, that he has based his campaign around and that he will help improve upon if elected: transparency and citizen involvement. Priorities of his include creating a village newsletter, creating an online discussion board where residents can comment about problems and suggestions, and the broadcasting of board meetings live through the use of live streaming.

Furthermore, he believes that the revitalization of the village is of the utmost importance. He’s certain that together, he will successfully help bring more business, energy and enthusiasm to the community on a previously unheard of scale.

It is his goal to empower a community that will draw its children back when they are older.

If elected, he will help make the community one where residents can continue to feel confident that they are heard and that they can play a part in local government affairs. He would like everyone to understand that they will be electing someone who cares greatly about the community, as well as the fair representation of residents of all ages. If you are disabled or elderly and need a ride on the day of the election, email perryspector2018@gmail.com. Regardless of who you’re voting for, he hopes that you cast your vote and make your voice heard on Election Day.

—As submitted by the candidate

Michael Kalnick For Kings Point Mayor

Village of Kings Point incumbent Mayor Michael Kalnick is no stranger to public service. He has proudly served the citizens of Kings Point in various capacities, including village trustee, deputy mayor and, eventually, mayor. He has also been appointed chairman and member of the Board of Appeals of Kings Point, as well as chairman and member of the LOSAP (Length of Service Award Program) of the Alert Fire Company.

All of these important volunteer positions have afforded him the opportunity to have a positive impact on the quality of life enjoyed by those who call Kings Point home.

Under Kalnick’s leadership, Kings Point has reduced village taxes for three consecutive years, maintained a AAA bond rating and is consistently recognized as one of the best places to live in America.

With a response time of less than two minutes, an exemplary village police force is aided by a state-of-the-art video surveillance system that includes license plate recognition technology and analog day/night cameras at each of the villages 19 entrances and exits.

Kalnick prides himself on accountability, transparency and fiscal responsibility and wants to continue to use his vast experience in village government as mayor of Kings Point to ensure that the village continues to thrive. He has worked hard to provide residents with top-notch services, a safe community and well-maintained roadways, and wants an opportunity to carry on that work.

Kalnick is also a director and chairperson of the Water Authority of Great Neck North, where he works to ensure that residents are provided with excellent-quality public drinking water that consistently exceeds stringent standards set by state and federal regulators. Additionally, the infrastructure is upgraded and maintained to provide the public with enough water to meet their demands as well as the needs for firefighting.

He has received numerous awards and been recognized by many community groups and organizations in Kings Point for his dedication to public service.

Kalnick is a senior partner in the law firm of Kalnick, Klee & Green, LLP, in New York City. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce, University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in accounting, and a Juris Doctor from the New York University School of Law.

He has lived in Kings Point for more than 40 years with his wife, Lonnie.

—As submitted by the candidate

David Harounian For Kings Point Trustee

Deputy Mayor David Harounian has had the privilege of working alongside his accomplished colleagues as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Kings Point and is honored to have been elected by his fellow residents to serve in that capacity.

Harounian has served the community as a member of the village’s Architectural and Preliminary Site Review Board for many years, where he has worked to preserve the tranquil setting and protect residential property values.

He has been a Kings Point resident for more than 40 years and would like the opportunity to continue serving the community he holds dear. As a village trustee, he plans to carry out his commitment to maintaining the area as one of the best places to live in America, practicing fiscal responsibility, upholding an open-door government and preserving the excellent quality of life.

His accomplishments range from maintaining safe roadways during snow storms to efforts by the board to obtain mandate relief from New York State to help reduce taxes.

While he speaks of the job he has done as a trustee, he humbly admits to aiding every person who has asked for help—whether it was a village matter or personal matter. Harounian has been instrumental in establishing three Iranian synagogues in Great Neck, projects he is still involved with. He has been honored by the United Jewish Appeal and the State of Israel Bonds and cited and recognized for numerous philanthropic projects by various agencies in the U.S. and abroad, including religious and humanitarian institutions.

Harounian has been influential in creating institutions for the care and education of Israeli soldiers and children. Keren Hayeled in Bnei Brak grew from helping 30 children to supporting 300 needy boys and girls throughout that area.

He is the former vice president and the first vice president of Temple Israel of Great Neck and currently serves as chair of its President’s Advisory Board.

In the mid 1960s, he established the American Orient Company of New York, which manufactures and imports handmade Oriental rugs to the U.S., and is one of the leading importers of rugs to the U.S. market with full-time staffed offices in India, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Nepal.

Harounian is past president of the Oriental Rug Association, where he served for four years. He has received the highest honor from the Atlanta Market Center for excellence and achievement in the rug industry, as well as for his humanitarian projects. He has been instrumental in establishing schools for children of rug weavers in Pakistan and India.

Harounian earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he graduated with honors.

—As submitted by the candidate.

Sheldon Kwiat For Kings Point Trustee

Kings Point Village Trustee Sheldon Kwiat is a dedicated public servant, accomplished businessman and strong believer and advocator of philanthropy—all of which have benefited the residents of Kings Point under his leadership.

Kwiat volunteers his time and provides his professional advice and counsel to the community as chairman of the Landmarks Preservation Commission for the Village of Kings Point, which was formed to preserve buildings and structures that have aesthetic and/or historical importance. He is also chairman of the village’s Architectural and Preliminary Site Review Board, which works to maintain the bucolic surroundings enjoyed in the village and strives to protect residential property values as it reviews and assesses proposed projects.

He is proud of the board of trustees’ record of reducing village taxes for three consecutive years and would be honored to be given the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Kings Point as trustee.

While his accomplishments are many, Kwiat wishes to continue his work to provide the community with a well-trained police force, low crime rate and an accountable, fiscally responsible village government. He would like to continue to develop the village’s important Emergency Response Plan by working with county and federal agencies on matters of public safety. Kwiat also plans to maintain the close, friendly and supportive relationship the village has established with the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Professionally, he is president of Kwiat, a family-owned diamond jewelry firm that dates back to 1907. The company’s long-standing reputation for integrity, loyalty and commitment to its customers is carried over to the volunteer work he has done for the citizens of Kings Point.

This reputation also earned him a position on the Board of Governors of the Gemological Institute of America, where he served a maximum term of 12 years. He has also served on the Executive Board of Directors of the Diamond Manufacturers and Importers Association and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and the Jewelers Security Alliance, where he served as chairman.

Kwiat earned a Bachelor of Science from the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce, University of Pennsylvania, and was previously vice chairman of YAI/National Institute of People with Disabilities.

—As submitted by the candidate

Adam Hoffman For Lake Success Mayor

Adam Hoffman, who has been mayor of the Village of Lake Success since 2016, is seeking reelection in the uncontested race.

A Village of Lake Success trustee since 2004, he was finance chair from 2004 to 2016, golf commissioner from 2006 to 2016 and park commissioner from 2004 to 2005.

Hoffman also served as a board member of the Lake Success Nursery Camp from 1998 to 2008.

Professionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant and has been a partner in the firm of Hoffman & Bentovim CPAs since 1991.

—As submitted by the candidate

Sugnam ‘Peter’ Chang For Lake Success Trustee

Sugnam “Peter” Chang has been a resident of Lake Success for 15 years and has served as a member of the Village Planning Board Committee for four years.

He is the father of three children, who have all attended and graduated from Great Neck South Public Schools.

Professionally, Chang is the lead architect at his own firm, PCM Architects PLLC.

He received a Master’s in Construction Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor’s in Architecture at Roger Williams University.

Chang is also involved as a board member for the Korean community service.

He looks forward to serving the Village of Lake Success as a member of the Board of Trustees.

—As submitted by the candidate

Robert Andrew Gal For Lake Success Trustee

This is the first time Dr. Robert Gal is running for elected office.

Raised in Palo Alto, CA, Gal earned a degree in Biochemistry from UC Berkeley in 1991 and graduated from Chicago Medical School in 1996. He underwent medical training in New York City and Philadelphia from 1996 to 2002.

He has been with ProHealthCare Associates since 2002, specializing in gastroenterology.

Gal has served with the Lake Success Parks Commission since 2010.

He and his wife, Laura, have three daughters and one son, ages 13 to 19.

—As submitted by the candidate

Steve Lam For Lake Success Trustee

Steve Lam, who has been a resident of Lake Success since 1977, is seeking reelection to the office of trustee in the Village of Lake Success.

He has been married to his wife, Joyce, for 48 years, and the couple has two children, Stephanie and Chris, who were both brought up in the village.

A graduate of Hofstra University, Lam is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a first lieutenant in the Infantry for two years, and is now semiretired from a family business.

During the time he’s lived in Lake Success, he has served both as a member and chairperson of the Village Party Board for 10 years. He was a member of the Lake Success Golf Commission for eight years and a board member of the Lake Success Golf Club for 13 years, eight years as an officer and the final two years as president.

Lam has served as an elected trustee of Lake Success for the past 26 years. During those years, he chaired the Department of Public Works, the Park Commission and House Committee. He has been liaison to the Lake Success Police Department and chaired almost all of the committees that negotiated labor contracts for both the CSEA and PBA unions since 1977.

For the past 18 years, Lam has served as deputy mayor, having been appointed to that position by Mayors Bob Bernstein, Ron Cooper and Adam Hoffman.

Lam has also played an active role in all of the other day-to-day decisions brought before the Board of Trustees during the past 26 years, working under Mayors Zimbalist, Chavis, Bernstein, Cooper and Hoffman.

He says that the past 26 years of service to Lake Success have truly been a labor of love.

—As submitted by the candidate