Vegan Dream Comes True

Delicious plant-based Italian cuisine comes to the North Shore

If you enjoy traditional Italian food, but have given up meat, dairy or gluten—or prefer not

to eat certain foods out—you’ll be delighted to learn that 3 Brothers Italian Kitchen has just opened its doors with a complete innovative vegan menu with mouthwatering specialties in nearby Albertson, just off of the LIE and Northern State Parkway at 947 Willis Ave., sandwiched between Roslyn and Mineola.

In addition to the extensive vegan menu, exclusively comprised of plant-based ingredients, the warm 50-seat eatery also offers a comprehensive selection of traditional Italian dishes made with farm-raised chicken and seafood that is delivered fresh daily.

“In the past 10 years, we noticed a lot of our customers requested a location in the North Shore,” said owner Besart Astafa, who has been working in the restaurant business for 12 years. “Our dishes are made from heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, as opposed to other regular Italian food that has saturated fat, which leads to high cholesterol.”

The restaurant also prepares its own seitan and cashew cheese in small batches with no preservatives, which enhances the taste, texture and freshness.

Vegan appetizers include Oyster Mushroom “Calamari,” Nonna’s Vegan Meatballs and Tofu “Crab” Cakes ($11); a variety of salads, such as Arugula & Orange Salad ($10); and soup like Pasta Fagioli or a daily special ($7).

Pastas range from Spaghetti Bolognese with vodka-infused tomato-cashew cream sauce, ground seitan and whipped ricotta; Orecchiette with Italian Sausage & Broccoli Rabe with house-made seitan sausage and broccoli rabe topped with garlic, white wine, extra-virgin olive oil and cashew Parmesan; Mac & Cheese with a cashew milk cheddar cheese sauce topped with herb panko bread crumbs; and Spaghetti Carbonara with tempeh bacon, tofu “egg” sauce, green peas and cashew Parmesan ($15 to $17).

Entrées include Seitan Marsala with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, haricot verts and topped with a mushroom Marsala sauce; Seitan Scarpariello with seitan sausage, pecorino and red peppers, mushrooms, potatoes and white wine sauce; and Seitan Piccata with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, creamed kale and lemon caper sauce ($20), which can all be made gluten free with tofu or tempeh. A selection of sides and decadent desserts are also offered.

If the name 3 Brothers sounds familiar, you may have heard of the neighborhood pizzeria in Rockville Centre that was started by Andy Astafa and named for his three boys. In 2009, youngest son Jay Astafa created an innovative vegan menu with twists on traditional favorites, which has garnered awards and attracted vegan diners from all over. The restaurant relocated to Farmingdale several years ago, where 3 Brothers Pizza Cafe has become a destination, with 70 percent of the food being served vegan. The family business grew to include 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe in Copiague, which exclusively offers vegan food; Leona and 3 Brothers Restaurant in Lynbrook, which serves a full vegan and seafood menu and, last year, 3 Brothers returned to Rockville Centre with a vegan pizzeria.

The new Albertson location is being run by middle brother, Besart Astafa, who meticulously oversees the kitchen preparation, while business partner Heskell Khozouri-Zadeh shmoozes with customers and makes sure the front of the house runs smoothly.

Learn more at www.3brothersitaliankitchen.com or call 516-506-7680.