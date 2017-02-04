Valentine’s Day Marriage Vow Renewal Ceremony

By Great Neck Record Staff -
0
7
From left: Councilwoman Anna Kaplan, Larry and Mary Centola, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Marie and Frank Lappin, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Larry and Ruth Shifman, Councilman Peter Zuckerman, Councilwoman Viviana Russell and Councilwoman Lee Seeman celebrate at the Marriage Recommitment Ceremony.
The Town of North Hempstead’s popular Valentine’s Day Marriage Vow Renewal Ceremony will be returning for the eighth year. The event will allow couples who have been married for many years to reaffirm their commitment and celebrate their marriages on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington. Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m.

“This heartwarming ceremony celebrates the bond and love shared between our happy North Hempstead couples. This Valentine’s Day we will take the time to recognize and honor their commitment to each other after all these years,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

“This joyous occasion allows us to celebrate and honor the love shared between these individuals,” added Town Clerk Wayne Wink. “Their relationships have withstood the test of time and are extraordinary examples for our community.”

A lunch and champagne toast will be served following the ceremony. For more information, call 311. To watch a video from last year’s event, visit https://youtu.be/2G9_bib1058.

Great Neck Record Staff
