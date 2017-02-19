VacationArts Returns To The Gold Coast Arts Center

The Gold Coast Arts Center will offer fun and creative activities to children during winter break through the VacationArts program from Feb. 21 to 24. Participants, from pre-K through seventh grade, can schedule dates of their choosing for a fun, exciting and active day. Children will participate in art, music, ceramics, chess and acting, which are all taught by experienced teachers and artists.

Activities will vary daily as participants construct a sculpture, learn a hip-hop routine, strategize chess moves with a grand master, make a unique edible art project and more.

For more information, visit www.goldcoastarts.org/school-for-the-arts/vacationarts or call 515-829-2570.