VacationArts Returns To The Gold Coast Arts Center

By Great Neck Record Staff -
calendar-feb21-24vacationartscThe Gold Coast Arts Center will offer fun and creative activities to children during winter break through the VacationArts program from Feb. 21 to 24. Participants, from pre-K through seventh grade, can schedule dates of their choosing for a fun, exciting and active day. Children will participate in art, music, ceramics, chess and acting, which are all taught by experienced teachers and artists.

calendar-feb21-24vacationartsaActivities will vary daily as participants construct a sculpture, learn a hip-hop routine, strategize chess moves with a grand master, make a unique edible art project and more.

calendar-feb21-24vacationartsbFor more information, visit www.goldcoastarts.org/school-for-the-arts/vacationarts or call 515-829-2570.

