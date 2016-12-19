VacationArts At The Gold Coast Arts Center

The Gold Coast Arts Center will bring fun and creative activities to children during school break through the VacationArts program, where preschoolers through seventh graders can enjoy exciting and active days from Dec. 27 to 30.

Children will be happily engaged with sessions in art, music, ceramics, chess and acting taught by experienced teachers and artists. On various days, participants will construct a sculpture, learn a hip-hop routine, strategize chess moves with a grand master, make a unique edible art project and more. Throughout the program, children will develop new skills, exercise their imagine and make new friends.

VacationArts will also be offered during Winter Recess in February and Spring Recess in April. Children can attend for one day or multiple days, and a sibling discount of $25 is available when five or more days are purchased. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a nut-free snack and lunch is included. Kosher meals are available upon request. Reserve a spot by calling 516-829-2570, or for more information, visit www.goldcoastarts.org/school-for-the-arts/vacationarts.