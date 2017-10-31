Twelve Angry Jurors Comes To North High

The North High School Junior Players will present Twelve Angry Jurors, a courtroom drama written by Reginald Rose, originally entitled Twelve Angry Men. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2, 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 35 Polo Rd. Note that the 2 p.m. Saturday performance that appears on the district calendar has been canceled.

The jurors must decide the innocence or guilt of a young man who has stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. A guilty verdict would mean an automatic death sentence. What begins as a foregone conclusion becomes clouded by the juror’s personalities, prejudices and preconceptions. One lone juror attempts to convince the others that the youth may not be “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Play direction is by Ilana Meredith Schikler. For ticket information, contact 516-441-4743 or imeredith@greatneck.k12.ny.us.