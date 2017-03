The Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education Public Action Meeting that will discuss the 2017 Bond Referendum, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at 8 p.m. at Saddle Rock School, has been changed to Monday, March 13, at 5 p.m. at Saddle Rock School, 10 Hawthorne Lane. The date change for the Board Meeting was made in anticipation of the snowstorm forecasted for March 14.