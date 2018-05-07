Town To Host Situational Awareness Training Program for Residents

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board in partnership with the Nassau County Police Department will be hosting a Situational Awareness Training program for residents on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park.

“This educational opportunity will provide insightful knowledge and resources to our residents,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “The ultimate goal is for our residents to walk away with information they can use to protect themselves and information to share with their family and friends to help keep them safe. We appreciate the Nassau County Police Department for joining with the town to offer this program.”

The one-hour seminar, which will be conducted by the Nassau County Police Department’s Homeland Security Unit, will include topics such as: emergency response plans, knowing your evacuation route, what to do if you see a suspicious package, understanding warning signs, what to do during an active shooter situation and more. Residents will learn the proper way to respond in different situations. A brief question and answer session will take place following the seminar.

Registration is required, call 311 or 516-869-6311 to reserve your spot.

