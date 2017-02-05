Town Invites Children To Vacation Rec Day

Looking for special activities to occupy your children during the February school break? Vacation Recreation Day will be hosted by Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board in conjunction with the Department of Parks and Recreation and Pro Soccer Kids at Tully Park on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.

Children ages 5 to 13 will be able to enjoy a screening of the movie Trolls, bingo and a magic show featuring Scott Interrante, followed by swimming at the indoor pool.

“Don’t let boredom set in this mid-winter break,” said Bosworth. “Join us at Tully Park for a day filled with activities, fun and even a swim. It’s a wonderful, low-cost way to get the kids out of the house and engaged in some healthy pursuits.”

The program costs $5 per child for members of Tully Park’s Aquatic Activity Center and $12 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required and can be completed at Michael J. Tully Park on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the swimming portion of the program, children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 311 or visit www.northhempsteadny.gov.