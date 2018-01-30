Town Honors Siemens Semifinalists At Town Hall

Semifinalists of the Siemens Competition in Math, Science and Technology, one of the nation’s premiere science research competitions for high school students, were honored by the Town of North Hempstead at town hall.

Of the 23 recipients from town schools who were honored, six semifinalists from Great Neck South High School, Shao Chen, Kimberly Lu, Cindy Wang, Ethan Wang, Michelle Xing and Ann Zhang, and two from North Shore Hebrew Academy High School, Jason Kurlander and Dylan Makani, were commended.

