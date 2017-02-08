TONH February Events For Seniors

The Town of North Hempstead’s Project Independence invites senior residents ages 60 and older to participate in a variety of activities.

Thursdays, Feb. 9, 16 and 23

Project Independence Social Discussion Group

Meet new friends and neighbors, and enjoy talking with others at the Parkville Branch of Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell St. in New Hyde Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays, Feb. 9 and 23

Color for the Health of It!

Coloring is a wonderful meditative activity that helps relieve stress, improves mood and promotes mindfulness and socialization. Coloring sheets and colored pencils will be available, or bring your own, to the Roslyn Community Center, 53 Orchard St. in Roslyn Heights, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Fridays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24

What Matters to You Men’s Community Group

The group, which is open to all men age 60 and older living in the Town of North Hempstead, will discuss topics of mutual interest to men in the community from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Parkville Branch of the Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell St. in New Hyde Park.

Fridays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24, and Monday, Feb. 27

Health & Wellness Series

Learn tips on how to keep your mind and body healthy, happy and relaxed in the new year from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center, 141 Garden St. in Westbury. The program on Feb. 10, 17 and 24 will be Exercise for Balance & Strength. A Black History Month Presentation will be made on Feb. 27.

Tuesdays, Feb. 14, 21, 28

Blankets of Love

This group provides an opportunity for seniors in the community, all of whom are registered as volunteers with JASA, to come together and work in a collaborative manner on a meaningful and rewarding project from 1 to 2 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park. Each blanket will donated to a worthy cause. In the past, blankets have been given to various human service programs in Nassau County and New York City.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Senior Talk Group

Enjoy lively discussion on many topics at the Senior Talk Group from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roslyn Community Center, 53 Orchard St. in Roslyn Heights.

Reach Your Goals

Stay healthy and learn all the ways to reach your goals in the new year at Magnolia Gardens, 899 Broadway in Westbury, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Caregiver Support Group

Learn new ways of coping with the demands of caregiving, gain a better understanding of your relationship with your loved one who’s older than age 60, learn to recognize the importance of meeting your own needs and explore community resources at the Port Washington Senior Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington, on the first and third Tuesday of every month from

2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

World in Motion

Join a lively discussion on current world issues at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

Call 311 or 516-869-6311 to register or for more information.