Thin Ice Improv At North High

The North High School Improv Club’s premier performance will be Thin Ice Improv on Monday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the school Commons, 35 Polo Rd. The improv performance replaces the Repertory Theater class presentation of past years and is the conclusion of Artfest, the annual celebration of the school’s fine and performing arts.

Improv is described as being performed with “no sets, no scripts, no safety nets, but with a group of brave actors presenting a fully improvised show.” The audience will decide what happens by suggesting topics, settings and characters for a series of scenes that will be created on the spot.

Improv cast members include Spencer Berman, Rayna Cooke, Leeor Elias, Skylar Epstein, Eyal Hakimi, Joshua Kahen, Solly Kasab, Zachary Lee, Alex Mousazadeh, Molly Racsko, Frederick Sion, Aral Soykan, Omeed Tartak, Aaron Young and Elaine Zhang.

The public is warmly welcomed to this free event. For more information, contact Ilana Meredith Schikler, director/drama teacher, at ischikler@greatneck.k12.ny.us.