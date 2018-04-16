The Phantom Of The Opera Coming To North High

North High School will present The Phantom of the Opera on Thursday, April 19, and Saturday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium at 35 Polo Rd. Though listed on the district calendar, there will not be performances on Friday evening or Saturday afternoon.

Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, which has been adapted into countless films, The Phantom of the Opera follows a deformed composer who haunts

the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a gorgeous young soprano star to be. As Christine’s star rises and a handsome suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company with his murderous ways. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased in advance at http://our.show/juniorplayers and will also be available for purchase at the door.

For additional information, call 516-441-4743 or contact Ilana Meredith Schikler, Junior Players Theatre Director, at ischikler@greatneck.k12.ny.us.