The Latest Volleyball, Soccer And Swim Competitions

The Great Neck North Varsity Football team was excited to be part of this year’s homecoming. However, due to a number of unfortunate injuries, they were unable to field a team to play. In its place, the Great Neck North Girls Volleyball team was the sport to watch during the weekend’s Great Neck North homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Great Neck North Boys Varsity Soccer team had a great season, highlighted by the amazing play of all its seniors. The team landed a spot in the playoffs against Kennedy High School in Bellmore, a team that beat North during the regular season 2-1. The playoff game last weekend was incredible and had no score with about 45 seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately, Bellmore managed to score in the last few seconds, ending the season for the North team. Great Neck will miss the stellar play of three starting seniors who will graduate this year, Oliver Pour, Julian Hakimian and Roger Hyman.

The Great Neck North Seventh Grade Soccer team won 4-2 on Friday, Oct. 20, against Roslyn. A highlight of the game was a corner kick that was passed from Dylan Kohanim to Jessie Toro, who made an amazing goal. Roslyn was strong and scored on a penalty shot, but Great Neck was the better team.

Great Neck North Girls Swimming team continued its winning tradition on Friday night and stayed undefeated with a record of 6-0. The team beat its conference rival, who also was undefeated. Zoe Lee broke another diving record for Great Neck and Daria Scolnick broke swimming records that were set in 1995. The record-breaking duo was the reason the team was triumphant again.