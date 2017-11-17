The Latest Sports News At Great Neck North

The final games for all fall sports have been played, and this week and next week bring tryouts for the winter season at Great Neck North. Teams are being formed for basket-ball, swimming, wrestling and winter track.

North’s Varsity Boys Volleyball team had a very good season, which led them to a first-round bye in the playoffs. North swept Roslyn High School in the quarter finals but, unfortunately, the team lost 3-1 to Bethpage High School in the semifinals.

The Girls Varsity swim team finished an amazing season. Many records were broken by the very talented team. Sarah Tsai broke the 50, 200 and 500 freestyle record, as well as the 100 backstroke. Zoe Lee broke the 6 and 11 dive records. The 200 freestyle relay record was broken by the talented Carly Fan, Daria Scolnick, Tsai and Daniella Vazquez.