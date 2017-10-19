The Latest Soccer, Volleyball And Swim Competitions

The Great Neck North Junior Varsity Soccer team played Franklin Square’s Carey High School at home this week. The game didn’t start well, with Carey scoring an early goal, but it was quickly matched with a goal by Ryan Sheena. Play was quite evenly matched for much of the rest of the game, but with only about 10 minutes left, Great Neck was up 3-1. Carey was strong and soon after closed the gap with another goal. On a great breakaway, Badilla broke through the Carey defense and drew a heavy foul. Now extremely motivated, Great Neck won the game and was victorious with a final score of 5-2. The win brought their record to 8-3-1.

Earlier in the week, the Great Neck North JV Soccer team played an away game at Jericho High School. Jericho is one of the highest-rated teams on Long Island, which showed when Great Neck lost 4-0. Great Neck put up a spirited game, but it just wasn’t Great Neck’s day.

Girls JV Volleyball played Bellmore-Merrick’s Mepham High School two times in the past week. Unfortunately, Great Neck lost 3-0 in the first game but bounced back in the second match, winning a dominant 4-1 game. The team had led the first and second sets, lost the third but won the fourth set for the victory. Jenna Lee played well during all four sets.

Strong blocking by Shira also helped Great Neck to the win.

The Girls Swim Team competed against North Shore High School this week and came out with the win. The great overall team performance was enhanced with a record dive by Zoe Lee.

Last week, the Great Neck North Varsity Soccer team played its cross-town rivals, Great Neck South, at South High School. The first half was dominated by South as most of North’s seniors were unable to play. But, South was only up 1-0. Early in the second half, a penalty shot by North’s William sailed just over the outstretched arms of South’s goalie for a 1-1 tie. In the end, South was triumphant and the game finished with the score 2-1.