The Circle Of Giving Cheers Up Sick Kids

The Circle of Giving spent a month collecting new books and toys for hospitalized children, and then enlisted the help of local families to wrap the gifts and design notes with well wishes.

“The number of items that were donated and the number of families who showed up to participate truly astounded us,” said Tzivi Baumgarten, one of the Great Neck moms who started the group last fall to give back to the community and bring awareness to their children about helping those less fortunate.

A week after wrapping the presents, a group of the children went to Cohen Children’s Medical Center together to deliver the gifts. Although they were unable to meet the children who would benefit from these gifts, they met Smokey, a therapy dog, who “thanked” them personally.

“I hope the children felt better when they read our cards,” said 7-year-old Ben and Ella Ginsberg, two of the attendees.

“It felt so good knowing someone sick will have a smile on his or her face opening these gifts,” said 11-year-old Tehila. “I hope they feel better soon and go to their homes.”

Baumgarten added, “The gift of giving truly brings people together and we can’t wait for our next opportunity to bring light and smiles to the faces of others.”

For information about upcoming events, visit Circle of Giving’s Facebook page. For questions, email gncircleofgiving@gmail.com.