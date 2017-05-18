Temple Israel To Host Community Concert

Temple Israel of Great Neck will host a Yom Yerushalayim concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the unification of Jerusalem on Sunday, May 21, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Jonathan L. Ielpi Firefighters Park on Grace Avenue.

Cantors Raphael Frieder and Magda Fishman, along with the Temple Israel Children’s Choir, will be accompanied by a band under the direction of Ronn Yedidia.

The musical performances will incorporate Hebrew and English songs, as well as a Middle Eastern flavor. The community is invited to bring a blanket, folding chair and their singing voice to this free concert.

Frieder, a Temple Israel cantor for the past 26 years, has performed extensively in Israel, Europe and the United States, and has worked with leading conductors, including Zubin Mehta and Leonard Bernstein. He appeared in the role of the cantor in the hit film Keeping the Faith.

Fishman, the cantor at Temple Beth El of Stamford, CT, frequently performs with Frieder. A mezzo-soprano, her repertoire includes liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater and her own compositions. Fishman had served in the Israeli Army Orchestra as a vocal soloist and trumpet player.

The concert is being sponsored, in part, by Temple Israel’s Israel Affairs Committee. For additional information, call 516-482-7800.

—Temple Israel of Great Neck